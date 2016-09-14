County commissioners cancel, reschedule Friday special-called meetings

Stephens County Commissioners have canceled two special-called meetings originally set for 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept 16.

One of the meetings, a public hearing on the proposed 2017 Stephens County budget, has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The other, a meeting to adopt the budget and county tax rate for 2017, has been added to the agenda for the regular Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

Both meetings will be held at the Stephens County Commissioners Court in room 115 at the Stephens County Courthouse.

Commissioners Court is proposing a tax rate of $ 0.8000 per $100 valuation for property taxes, which is unchanged from last year. The proposed effective tax rate is $0.9383 per $100 valuation. The effective tax rate is the total tax rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for Stephens County from the same properties in both the 2015 tax year and the 2016 tax year.

For more information on about tax calculations, call Christie Latham, Stephens County tax assessor-collector, at 254-559-2732.