Former Breckenridge resident receives national award for heroism

Former Breckenridge resident Isbel Jimenez has been awarded the Carnegie Medal which is awarded to individuals who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. The award is given by the Carnegie Hero Fund that was created by Andrew Carnegie in 1904.

Jimenez, aided by Breckenridge Police officers Brian McBride and Brandon Berkley, saved Jeannette Marshall from her burning home in Breckenridge during the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2015.

For their courageous act, Jimenez, McBride and Berkley were recognized last October by Breckenridge Mayor Jimmy McKay, Fire Chief Calvin Chaney and Police Chief Larry Mahan.

Jimenez said he was notified on Monday that he had been awarded the medal. See the weekend edition of the Breckenridge American for more on this story.