BHS Cross Country teams place second at meets

The Breckenridge Buckaroo cross country team competed at the Seymour Invitational Saturday.

The Buckaroos finished second at the meet with 72 points, 50 points behind first place Holliday.

The following are the results for the meet.

Team Standings

1. Holliday, 22; 2. Breckenridge, 72; 3. Electra, 79; 4. Nocona, 87; 5. Jacksboro, 95

Individual Results

11. Adam Hunt, 18:20.78; 22. Lane McNett, 19:35.88; 27. Moises Ruiz, 20:12.88; 30. Luis Medina, 20:42.62; 32. Ricardo Reyes, 20:47.09; 46. Anthony Pichler, 21:39.44; 48. Saul Gonzales, 22:12.50; 49. Laston Roberts, 22:57.91

JV Team Results

1. Breckenridge, 23; 2. Wichita Falls Hirschi, 43; 3. Jacksboro, 61

Individual Results

2. Steve Passillas, 22:04.12; 3. RJ Campbell, 22:11.97; 4. Gilberto Carillo, 22:14.34; 5. Isaac Hernandez, 22:16.03; 9. Zeke Hernandez, 22:57.41; 12.Auston Roberts, 24:42.41

The Lady Buckaroos finished second behind Herietta, who won the meet with 37 points.

Team Results (Top 7)

1. Henrietta, 37; 2. Breckenridge, 53; 3. Burkburnett, 68; 4. Wichita Falls Rider, 75; 5. Vernon, 113; 6. Wichita Falls Christian, 176; 7. Bellvue, 200

Individual Results

7. Mawnika Wright, 17:38; 9. Aaliyah Lawson, 18:32; 11. Kaitlyn Bode, 18.43; 12. Samantha Palacios, 19:00; 15. Mariah Baladez, 19:14; 20. Tori Karl, 19:37; 21. Keyana Mendez, 19:42; 22. Hailey Robertson, 19:48; 23. Anna Reaugh, 19:52;

The JV was included in the same race as the varsity.

The JV results are as follows.

27. Kayla Duran, 20:34; 29. Chelly Alvarado, 20:59; 34. Yvette Galan, 21:41; 35. Cecilia Hernandez, 22:04; 37. Hailey Robertson, 22:04; 40. Angelina Guiterrez, 22:19; 53. Yessica SanLucas, 25:03; 67. Maggie Bates, 32:30; 68. Kassie Sparks, 32:50; 69. Dannica VanMeter, 35:50

**(Times are based off 2.5 miles in distance as opposed to the normal two miles that the Lady Bucks run)

The BHS cross country teams will travel to Hico Wednesday, Sept. 14 and to Eastland on Sept. 28.