BJHS CC competes at Bluebonnet Invitational

The Breckenridge Junior High cross country team competed at the Bluebonnet Invitational Wednesday in Hico.

Breckenridge had a full 7th grade girls team and one competitor in the 8th grade division. The Broncos two teams were combined in the JH boys division.

The 7th grade girls placed 15 overall with 351 points. The 8th grade Broncos team placed 10th overall with 200 points.

The results for the meet are as follows.

7th Grade Girls

Team Standings (Top 10)

1. Comanche, 53; 2. Grandview, 106; 3. Glen Rose, 112; 4. De Leon, 136; 5. Godley, 176; 6. Stephenville, 214; 7. Eastland, 218; 8. San Saba, 236; 9. Tolar, 241l; 10. Axtell, 256; 15. Breckenridge, 351

Individual Results

31. Lilly Woodward, 17:17.0; 32. Sam Smalley, 17:19.5; 98. Tori Rose, 20:22.6; 133. Jimena Palacios, 22:38.9; 143. Emma Helms, 23:50.0; 153. Elena Arellano, 25:30.0; 172. Laney Thibodeaux, 29.50.8; 173. Dylan Maynard, 30:07.0

8th Grade Individual

1. Riegen Robertson, 13:51.7

Boys

Team Standings

1. Keene, 64; 2. Rapoport Academy, 116; 3. Hamilton, 136; 4. Eastland, 143; 5. Grandview, 150; 6. San Saba, 172; 7. Crowley, 174; 8. Comanche, 182; 9. Stephenville, 189; 10. Breckenridge, 200

Individual Results

5. Evan Moore, 12:38.5; 41. Joey Hinton, 14:14.0; 42. Chandler Blevins, 14:14.5; 64. Damian Mendez, 15:09.3; 86. Jayton Hash, 15:42.5; 88. Joaquin Hernandez, 15:58.0; 97. Alias Maya, 16:32.9; 131. Payton Russell, 19:11.4