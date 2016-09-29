BJHS Cross Country teams place third in Eastland

The Breckenridge Junior High cross country teams competed in Eastland Wednesday afternoon.

Both the 7th grade and 8th grade Lady Broncos teams placed third overall, while the JH boys were combined with the Broncos placing third overall.

The following are the results for the meet.

Seventh Grade Girls Team Standings

1. Eastland, 25; 2. Tolar, 30; 3. Breckenridge, 81

Individual Results

14. Lilly Woodward, 18:18.7; 26. Diana Mendoza, 22:58.4; 27. Elena Arrelano, 23:19; 28. Emma Helms, 23:32.9; 30. Laney Thibodeaux, 24:14.4; 31. Dylan Maynard, 26:30.5

Eighth Grade Girls Team Standings

1. Brock, 24; 2. Eastland, 50; 3. Breckenridge, 60; 4. Blanket, 112

Individual Results

1. Riegen Robertson, 14:14.2; 8. Yareli Munoz, 15:48.7; 12. Nayeli Hernandez, 16:32.3; 20. Lizbeth Escobedo, 17:48.3; 23. Kylee Willis, 18:45.9; 28. Leslie Fraley, 20:21.7; 29. Ashley Reyes, 20:23.4

Boys Team Standings

1. Brock, 28; 2. Eastland, 45; 3. Breckenridge, 68; 4. Blanket, 79

Individual Results

1. Evan Moore, 12:14.9; 9. Joey Hinton, 13:20.4; 21. Jayton Hash, 15:15.8; 23. Damian Mendez, 15:21.3; 28. Joaquin Hernandez, 16:14.6; 30. Alias Maya, 16:20.5

The BJHS cross country teams will compete at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Albany.