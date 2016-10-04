Buckaroos to begin District 4-3A play Friday at home

Following an 1-4 start to the 2016 season, the Breckenridge Buckaroos are ready to begin District 4-3A Division I.

The Bucks will open district play by hosting the Paradise Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Buckaroo Stadium.

Paradise goes into the game with a 3-2 non-district record.

The Panthers picked up their first win in week two by defeating Henrietta 37-27. They lost their next game 21-6 against Jacksboro and then closed the non-district schedule with back-to-back wins over Wichita Falls City View (16-7) and Early (41-7).

Paradise enters the game with the second best record in the district. The Panthers average 20 points per game and allow 13 points per game defensively.

Paradise returns six offensive and five defensive starters from last year’s team that finished 2-8 overall and was 1-4 in district.

“They (Paradise) have played a pretty good schedule and have done very well,” head Buckaroo coach Casey Hubble said. “They aren’t whipping everybody by any stretch of the imagination, but have won a few games. They have a new coach in Ronnie Gage and he is a very good coach and won a couple titles at Louisville in the 90’s.

“I think they have the same type of kids, but they are a better team now and you can tell,” Hubble said. “We are going to have to play to get a win.”

Having an open week last week, they Buckaroos had a chance to focus on themselves and get better.

“We didn’t have to prepare for anyone last week and just focused on us,” Hubble said. “I thought we had a good week of work. We cut back on the physicalness of it, but the intensity stayed pretty high. I expect us to have another good week this week and roll into the district race and start off right.”

Hubble said Paradise is a run-oriented team and likes to load the box on defense.

“Hopefully, we can continue to run the ball like we have been and hit them on some passing game as well,” Hubble said. “I think that we have slowly gotten better with our passing game. Pablo (Ramirez) has emerged as a threat. Our play-action pass should get better as our running game improves.”

Defending Class 3A Division I State Champion Brock is on top of the standings with a perfect 5-0 record.

Brock has three shut-out wins coming in week one, four and five over Stamford (52-0), AAA Prime Prep Academy (58-0) and Pilot Point (60-0).

The Eagles’ other two wins were rather closer with a 57-41 win over Midland Christian in week two and a 42-35 win over Grapevine Faith Christian 42-35 in week three.

Much like last year, the Eagles average 53.8 points per game on offense. However, the defense is allowing more points with 15.2 per game.

The Ponder Lions also enter district play with a 3-2 record.

Ponder started the 2016 season off strong with two straight wins over Benbrook (35-14) and Wichita Falls City View (32-28) before falling to Holliday (20-14) in week three.

The Lions bounced back with a 35-31 win over S&S Consolidated in week four, before losing their final non-district game 24-19 to Santo.

The Bowie Jackrabbits enter district play with a 2-3 record.

Bowie started the season off 0-3 with losses to Aubrey (26-20), Howe (38-13) and Henrietta (23-22) before defeating Holliday (38-17) in week four.

The Jackrabbits topped Jacksboro in their final non-district game 18-7.

Bowie averages 22.2 points per game and also allows 22.2 points per game.

The Breckenridge Buckaroos go into district play fifth in the standings with a 1-4 record.

Breckenridge loss three straight games to Cisco (24-3), Mineral Wells (58-13) and Eastland (55-6) before picking up their only win so far in 2016 in week four 21-17 over Dublin.

The Bucks closed the non-district schedule with a close game to Class 4A Division I Wichita Falls Hirschi, but fell 36-27.

The Buckaroos head into district with averaging 14 points per game, while allowing 38 points per game.

The Boyd Yellowjackets are last in the district with an 0-5 pre-season record.

Boyd has losses against Lake Worth (48-21), Holliday (20-14), Tolar (36-14), Henrietta (45-0) and Jacksboro (30-12).

The Yellowjackets average 12.2 points per game offensively and allows 35.8 points per game.

Hubble said the mindset will be the same as what is has always been, get better each week.

“I thought we really did that last year and two years ago, I thought we were doing that,” he said. “We had a little hick up there in the middle of district and let Boyd beat us and they shouldn’t have.

“Hopefully, we have gotten those things out of the way because we lost Max (Palacios) and then Tandem (Ditzel),” he said. “When you lose four starter, which is essentially what those guys were because they were two way starters, people are changing positions and takes some time to adjust. But I can see and I don’t think there’s any doubt that we are starting to hit our stride. I expect to see the same amount of progress as we saw from Dublin to Hirschi to this next game. If we just progress like should, we are going to be sitting there at the end where we want to be and that’s fighting for a district title in week 10.”



District 4-3A Weekly Schedule

Week 7 Oct. 7

Bowie at Boyd

Paradise at Breckenridge

Brock at Ponder

Week 8 Oct. 14

Ponder at Boyd

Brock at Paradise

Breckenridge at Bowie

Week 9 Oct. 21

Boyd at Breckenridge

Bowie at Brock

Paradise at Ponder

Week 10 Oct. 28

Ponder at Breckenridge

Brock at Boyd

Paradise at Bowie

Week 11 Nov. 4

Boyd at Paradise

Breckenridge at Brock

Bowie at Ponder