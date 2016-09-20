Buckaroos top Dublin 21-17

Following a less than idea 0-3 start to the 2016 season, the Breckenridge Buckaroos picked up their first win of the season Friday in Dublin.

Breckenridge defeated the winless Lions 21-17 in a rain-shortened game that ended with 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

As storms began to fire up in the western part of the Big Country early Friday evening, it was evident that it might be a race against time for the Buckaroos.

Located in the southeastern portion of the Big Country, Dublin was one of the last places to be hit by the storms, though the lightning could be seen for miles from the storms north of Dublin.

As “Mother Nature” gave a performance of her own, it was the Buckaroos who were lighting up the scoreboard and running the ball at will early on in the game.

Backed by a strong effort from senior Brady Tennison and junior quarterback Lonnie Hinson, the Buckaroos totaled a season high 328 yards of total offense with the rushing attack netting 301 yards.

The Buckaroos came out firing on all cylinders in the first half, scoring 13 points in the first quarter.

Head coach Casey Hubble credited that to the Bucks limiting the number of penalties and adjusting to what was being coached to them.

“Our kids looked like they understood what we were doing and played well,” Hubble. “We made a little bit of adjustments with our scheme and I thought our kids executed well.

Hubble pointed out the fatigue factor for the Bucks and how it effected the two-way starters for the Bucks.

“We don’t have a lot of depth and as the game went on, our guys that are two way players, were running a lot more and wore down,” Hubble said. “We have to do a better job as coaches of substituting players and keeping the kids fresh. We also have to condition them better.

“I’m a firm believer that practice should condition players,” Hubble said. “If we aren’t getting conditioned for the game in practice, then we are practicing wrong. We need to practice like we expect kids to play and we do for the most part. But we have to get better and have more reps and drills in practice. I am not a big believer in lining up and running sprints during practice. We need to be running during the practice.”

Dublin started the game with a bit of a gamble by kicking an onside kick to start the game. However the gamble paid off and the Lions recovered the opening kick off.

Dublin moved the ball to the Breckenridge 12-yard line before attempting a 29-yard field goal. The kick failed and the Bucks took over at their own 20.

Breckenridge needed just three plays before they found pay dirt following a 67-yard run by Hinson with 9:15 remaining in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed and the Bucks led 6-0.

The Bucks capitalized on a fumble by the Lions that was recovered by Jose Cisneros.

Breckenridge moved the ball 53 yards in six plays and ended the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run by Terrance Roberson. Jose Escobedo kicked the PAT to put the Bucks up 13-0 with 5:29 to play in the first quarter.

Breckenridge cashed in on another turnover by Dublin as Nathan Wilcox intercepted a pass from Dublin quarterback Brady Moore.

The Bucks chewed a little over five minutes off the second quarter clock and ultimately scored on a three-yard run by Angel Ruiz with 6:17 remaining. Pablo Ramirez converted the two-point conversion, putting the Bucks ahead 21-0.

Dublin was forced to punt on their next possession, but Breckenridge failed to add to their lead as a 36-yard field goal by Escobedo was unsuccessful.

The Lions moved the ball 65 yards and used all of the remaining 2:51 of the first half clock to score their first points of the game on a 32-yard field goal by Gabe Garcia as time expired in the first half.

Dublin scored two touchdowns in the third quarter with a one-yard run by Jacob Riley and an 8-yard run by Garcia.

With 6:59 remaining in the game, Dublin started what ended up being a 12 play drive to the Buckaroo 15-yard line.

The drive ended on fourth down as Zach Willis broke up a pass from Moore.

From there, the Bucks began melting the clock and were one first down away from running the entire game clock out before the decision was made to call the game with 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Breckenridge will host the Hirschi Huskies at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 for homecoming.

Box Score

Breck 13 8 0 0 –– 21

Dublin 0 3 14 0 –– 17

First Quarter

B– Lonnie Hinson 67-yard run (2-point failed), 9:15

B – Terrance Roberson 24-yard run, (Jose Escobedo kick), 5:29

Second Quarter

B– Angel Ruiz 3-yard run, (Pablo Ramirez run for conversion), 6:17

D– Gabe Garcia 32-yard field goal, 0:00

Third Quarter

D– Jacob Riley 1-yard run, (Garcia kick), 8:41

D– Garcia 8-yard run, (Garcia kick), 2:56

Lions Team Stats Bucks

17 First Downs 11

197 Rushing Yds 301

186 Passing Yds 27

13-33 Comp-Att 4-12

1 INT 0

0 Fumbles Lost 2-1

Individual Stats

Passing: Breck- Lonnie Hinson 4-12, 27 yards; Dublin– Brady Moore 13-33-186

Rushing: Breck: Lonnie Hinson, 12-135-1TD; Brady Tennison, 14-93; Terrance Roberson, 7-48-1TD; Pablo Ramirez, 1-11; Angel Ruiz, 3-9-1TD; Dublin: Keith Wright, 11-63; Gabe Garcia-1TD, 18-61; Brady Moore, 8-33; Jacob Riley, 5-40-1TD

Receiving: Breck: Pablo Ramirez, 2-14; Terrance Roberson, 1-11; Chucky Perez, 1-2; Dublin: Jacob Stanley, 5-76; Bryson Fowler, 5-62; Gabe Garcia, 1-17; Josh Hanes, 1-11; Jacob Owen 2-9; Keith Wright, 1-8

Records: Breck: 1-3; Dublin: 0-4