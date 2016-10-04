Bucks’ JV, 9th victorious in games

After the previous meeting between the Breckenridge Buckaroo JV and Dublin Lions JV teams was canceled due to weather a few weeks ago, the Bucks had a chance to make up the game during the originally scheduled open week this past Thursday, at Buckaroo Stadium.

The Buckaroos did not disappoint as they escaped with a 46-26 win over the visiting team.

Kyler Knight and Griffin Flournoy were the top performers in the game with Knight scoring three touchdowns and Griffin scoring two touchdowns.

Dakota Andrus scored one touchdown and converted a pair of two-point conversions.

Breckenridge’s Braden Campbell had a 40-yard reception in the second quarter to help the Bucks lead 32-14 at halftime.

The freshmen remained undefeated Thursday as they rolled past the Hamlin Pied-Pipers 36-0.

The win was the second straight shutout of the season as the freshman team remains perfect in 2016 at 5-0.

The Buckaroo defense stopped Hamlin on its opening possession and forced a punt.

Breckenridge took over and maintained possession until the end of the first quarter.

Gerardo Palacios put the Bucks on the board first in the second quarter.

With a 6-0 lead, Tristian Garcia came down with an interceptions, but the ensuing drive stalled. Breckenridge forced another turnover as Jake Escalon stripped the ball from a Hamlin running back.

Shortly after the turnover, Owen Woodward connected with Eric Diaz on a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Palacios intercepted a Hamlin pass on the next drive and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. Escalon converted the two-point conversion and put Breckenridge up 20-0 at halftime.

Two plays into the second half, Garcia scored on a 25-yard run.

Garcia intercepted another pass, but the Bucks could not score.

Following a punt, Zane McKay forced a safety.

Shortly after, Aaryn Medina scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception.

Leading 36-0 at the end of the third quarter, both teams melted the fourth quarter clock.

Medina had an interception in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Bucks to take a knee and seal the 36-0 win.