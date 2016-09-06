Bucks shut out in second half of 58-13 loss to Rams

The Breckenridge Buckaroos were handed a 58-13 loss by the Mineral Wells Rams Friday Mineral Wells.

The loss drops the Bucks to 0-2 on the season and is the largest loss in three years under head coach Casey Hubble.

Breckenridge started off on a strong note, but it was a 34-0 shut out in the second half that ultimately put the game well out of reach for the Bucks.

Hubble said Bucks team started the game well, but were beat in all aspects as the game progressed.

“We just got beat. We got physically beat. They beat us mentally and in every aspect of the game,” Hubble said. “We started off good with well execution and then had an inability to move the ball and inability to stop them after that. It’s that simple.

“They are a good team and are better team than we are right now, but not as bad as it showed,” Hubble said. “We just got whipped.”

Breckenridge got on the board as Lonnie Hinson scampered into the endzone following a punt that was muffed by Mineral Wells.

The Rams moved the ball to the Buckaroo 13-yard line and ultimately kicked a 37-yard field goal that cut the lead to 7-3 with 3:53 remaining in the first quarter.

Following a Breckenridge punt, the Rams took the lead at 10-7 with a 49-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.

Breckenridge answered with a eight-play 64-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard touchdown run by Zach Willis at the 9:28 mark.

This would be the Bucks final points of the game as Mineral Wells took the lead for good with a 16-yard pass from Tristan Perry to Jordan Duckett at 6:55 mark of the second quarter.

The Bucks trailed 24-13 at halftime.

A strong 20-point third quarter helped put the game out of reach as Duckett had two of the three touchdowns to help the Rams lead 44-13 at the end of the third quarter.

Breckenridge was held to seven yards of total offense in the third quarter and just two first downs in the entire second half.

The Rams compiled a total of 522 yards of total offense with 319 coming through the air and 203 on the ground.

Breckenridge rushed for 137 yards out of their flexbone-based offense. The Bucks completed two of seven passing attempts for eight yards.

Willis led the rushing attack for the Bucks with 57yards on 8 attempts.

Breckenridge will host Eastland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.