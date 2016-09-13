Bucks toppled by Eastland, 55-6

Coming off a 58-13 loss the week prior against Mineral Wells, the Breckenridge Buckaroos were hoping to pick up their first win of 2016 Friday evening in their home debut against the visiting Eastland Mavericks.

The Bucks were forced to wait another week as they were handed a 55-6 loss by the Mavericks.

A slow start for the Bucks that saw Eastland score three times in the first 6 minutes of the game haunted the Bucks.

“There is nothing good to say about it. It started bad and it gradually got worse and worse,” Buckaroo head coach Casey Hubble said. “It was just an overall poor job. I didn’t do my job, the coaching staff didn’t do their job and the players just didn’t get it done.”

Facing a 23-6 deficit at halftime, the Buckaroos’ had just two plays from scrimmage within the first two minutes of the second half that ended in fumbles.

Eastland cashed in those miscues with a 6-yard run by Chris Martinez and a 17-yard pass from Mason Wright to Bryson Blackwell.

Breckenridge put together a six play drive and moved the ball 20 yards to their own 45-yard line before another fumble ended the drive on fourth down.

Despite the drive not ending in the Bucks’ favor, Hubble said he did see a positive in being able to maintain a drive.

“There were some kids that were playing well,” Hubble said. “But it’s not football individual. It’s football team and as a team, we have a long way to go.”

The Buckaroo defense stood its ground on the ensuing possession and forced a punt.

The punt pinned the Bucks at their own 9-yard line and a false start penalty put them deep inside their own territory.The first play from scrimmage saw the Buckaroos be tackled in the endzone for a safety, the second of the game.

Eastland moved the ball just 16 yards to the Buckaroo 37-yard line.

Eastland kicker JR Fullen then connected on a 55-yard field-goal to put the Mavericks up 42-6 with 3:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Breckenridge answered with what was set up to be a long physical drive following an 18-yard run on first down by Zach Willis.

The Bucks’ drive ended once again with a lost fumble.

Eastland then scored on a eight play drive that ended with a 16 yard touchdown run from Robby Alsabrook with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter.

The next Buckaroo drive ended just four plays into it following another fumble, the fifth of the game.

Eastland scored the game’s final points with an 11-yard run by Fabian Ojeda with 4:26 left in the game.

Breckenridge moved the ball to the Eastland 8-yard line and a throw to the endzone would be picked off as time expired.

The Bucks’ lone score came in the second quarter as Lonnie Hinson connected with Pablo Ramirez for a 58-yard touchdown pass.

One of the biggest turning points in the game that led to the miscues of fumbled snaps was the loss of starting center Tandem Ditzel, who left the game with a broken arm in the second quarter.

With the back up center sidelined with a knee injury, the Bucks were forced to go to their number three center.

“With Tandem breaking his arm and Brigston (Robertson) being out with an injured knee, we were down to our third center.,” Hubble said. “Shame on us. We (the coaches) should have had him ready to go. No excuses. We weren’t ready to take snaps with someone else for whatever reason. That’s not good enough.”

With Ditzel expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Hubble said he expects the center to quarterback exchange to be fixed during practice this week.

“You can’t run an offense without getting the snaps,” Hubble said. “Absolutely, I expect it to be fixed.”

Eastland had 362 yards of total offense, while the Bucks had 202.

The Bucks’ rushing attack was led by Willis, who rushed for 52 yards on 11 attempts. Hinson added 24 yards on 14 attempts and Brady Tennison tallied 20 yards on seven attempts.

Hinson completed 3 of 6 passing attempts for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Breckenridge travels to Dublin (0-3) on Friday, Sept. 16. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.