Bucks win double OT thriller

The Breckenridge Buckaroos began District 4-3A play Friday by hosting the Paradise Panthers.

Fans in attendance got their money’s worth and plus more as the two teams battled neck and neck for the entire game.

In the end, it was the Buckaroos who came away with a 28-21 double overtime win over the Panthers.

Backed by senior running back Brady Tennison and junior quarterback/running back Lonnie Hinson, the duo put on a show for the fans.

Tennison accounted for three touchdowns (one defensive) and Hinson rushed from one yard out for the other touchdown.

Hinson and Tennison also recorded a combined 192 yards rushing of the total 211 yards that the Bucks had in the game.

Tennison came away with two big touchdowns in overtime with the first one sending the game into a second overtime and then the second being the game clinching score.

“I got to fight for my team because I know they would do the same for me,” Tennison said. “I got to give a shoutout to my linemen for blocking all night and doing their jobs. Even when it got tough, they were still trying to do their jobs. As long as you are trying and fighting, good things will happen.”

As a senior, Tennison carries quite a bit of a load in the leadership category and is looked to as a role model.

He says it will be up to the rest of the senior to step up and lead the team.

“It’s going to take the seniors coming out and showing them how to fight,” Tennison said. “Once everyone gets on board, we just got to keep fighting.”

Buckaroo head coach Casey Hubble noted the fight and determination to pull through in double overtime.

“It’s something that we have talked about all year, you know, just fighting,” Hubble said. “I am very proud of our kids. We struggled to move the ball, but our kids kept fighting. I’ve been in game like that before where it doesn’t look good and your struggling and you keep fighting. When you keep fighting, you have a chance.”

Hubble said the defensive effort continues to improve and noted the defensive touchdown by Tennison.

“Our defense stepped up all night long. We got the score early,” Hubble said. “Terrance (Roberson) made an unbelievable sack on the guy and Brady did what Brady does, which is make plays. Brady is kind of the heart of our football team right now. He is a man. He is a very unselfish player and is the epitome of a football player.”

With the score tied at 14-14 at the end of regulation, Paradise began the first overtime period on offense and moved the ball into the endzone in five plays to go up 21-14.

Facing fourth down from the 9-yard line with the game on the line, Breckenridge earned a fresh set of downs following a pass interference call in the endzone.

Tennison scored on the next play from two yards out to tie the game at 21-21.

The Bucks began the second overtime on offense and scored in nine plays with Tennison scoring on a 1-yard run.

On the first play of the second overtime for Paradise, quarterback Jace Essig attempted to pitch the ball, but would end up fumbling the ball.

Zach Willis was credited with the fumble recovery for the Buckaroos to seal the victory.

Breckenridge built a 14-7 halftime lead courtesy of a 1-yard touchdown run by Hinson and Tennison’s 28-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Paradise scored its first half touchdown with a 12-yard pass from Essig to Patrick Dorado with 3:10 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers tied the score at 14-14 with a 10-yard run by Lane Upton.

Hinson led the Breckenridge rushing attack with 105 yards on 25 attempts, while Tennison had 87 yards on 24 attempts.

Paradise was led by Essig, who had 47 yards on 11 attempts. Upton finished with 46 yards on 17 attempts.

Game at a Glance

Breck 7 7 0 7 14–– 28

Paradise 0 7 7 0 7 –– 21

First Quarter

B– Lonnie Hinson 1-yard run (Jose Escobedo kick), :19

Second Quarter

B– Brady Tennison 28-yard fumble recovery, (Escobedo kick), 11:44

P– Jace Essig 12-yard pass to Patrick Dorado, (Conner Snell kick), 3:10

Third Quarter

P– Lane Upton 10-yard run, (Snell kick), 1:36

Overtime

P– Essig 2-yard run, (Snell kick), 0:00

B– Tennison, 2-yard run, (Escobedo kick), 0:00

B– Tennison, 1-yard run, (Escobedo kick), 0:00

PHS Team Stats BHS

161 Total Yards 211

146 Rushing Yds 211

16 Passing Yds 0

2-12 Comp-Att 0-10

1 INT 1

0 Fumbles Lost 2-2

Individual Stats

Passing: Breck- Kevin Franco 0-9-1INT, Lonnie Hinson, 0-1; Paradise: Jace Essig 2-12-16-1TD, Ty Valentine, 0-1

Rushing: Breck: Lonnie Hinson, 25-105-1TD; Brady Tennison, 24-87-2TD; Kevin Franco, 6-12 Terrance Roberson, 2-7; Paradise: Jace Essig, 11-47-1TD, Lane Upton,17-46-1TD, Tristan Sims, 7-34, Patrick Dorado, 6-19

Receiving: Paradise: Patrick Dorado, 1-12-1TD, Lane Upton, 1-4

Records: Breck: 2-3, (1-0); Paradise: 3-3, (0-1)