Hagen, Willmott win catfish tourney

With Hubbard Creek Lake near capacity thanks to spring rains, the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce hosted a catfish tournament Saturday.

The tournament allowed participants to fish by rod and reel, on the bank or by boat.

Aarron Hagen and Chris Willmott were the first place winners.

Hagen and Willmott were awarded the first place prize of $403.20.

They also won the big fish prize and pocketed another $500.

Jeff Rhodes and Shane Laird were the second place winners and were awarded $230.40.

The third place finishers were Manuel Perez and Jessie VanMeter. The third place prize was $172.80.

Craig Dillard and Patrick Creager finished in fourth place and won $115.20.

The event was hosted by the Breckenridge Whisker Getters, the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and Brush Creek Bait and Tackle.

Corporate sponsors for the event were Jackson Construction and Reagle Air. Big fish sponsors were Jackson Construction, Brush Creek, A&J Freight, and Reagle Air.