Huskies spoil Buckaroos’ homecoming

With excitement in the air due to homecoming festivities, the Breckenridge Buckaroos battled the Wichita Falls Hirschi Huskies.

The Buckaroos gave the Class 4A Division I Huskies all they could handle, but in the end it was the Bucks who had their homecoming festivities spoiled with a 36-27 loss.

Breckenridge ended the pre-district schedule 1-4 with their only win coming against Dublin 20-17 on Sept. 16, in Dublin.

The Buckaroos now have an even playing field as they prepare for what should be an exciting District 4-3A Division I race.

Friday’s game showcased a much improved Buckaroo offensive attack and the highest scoring performance of the year with 27 points.

The ground game began to click for the Bucks, led by Brady Tennison, who had 116 yards on 20 carries.

Buckaroo head coach Casey Hubble acknowledged the performance as overall good and noted the preparation leading up to the game.

“I was unbelievably proud of the guys tonight,” Hubble said. “We really haven’t played great football or even really good football up until tonight. I am very proud of the way they came out and played the game tonight.

“That’s the best we have played all year,” he said. “Hirschi is a good football team. They are going to win a lot of games. They have some skill kids and some speed that we won’t see again. I am glad.”

Hubble noted the workouts on Monday and Tuesday and the effort put forth in practice.

“Monday, it was 100 degrees out here on the turf and Tuesday it was 100 degree as well,” Hubble said. “We had probably the two best workouts that we have had all year.”

Hirschi was backed by Roman Turner who finished the game with 219 yards on 20 attempts.

Turner, who finished second in the Class 4A 100 meter dash at the state track meet in the spring, also had three rushing touchdowns for Hirschi.

“You can’t make any mistakes at all against a kid that runs a 10.7 in the 100 meters. It just takes a crease and he is through it in a hurry,” Hubble said. “We did pretty good against him, but we didn’t shut him down by any stretch. He’s really good.”

Following two punts by Hirschi and a punt by Breckenridge to start the game, the Bucks broke the ice and struck first following a 9-yard touchdown run by Tennison with 1:37 remaining in the first quarter.

The PAT attempt by Jose Escobedo was successful and put the Bucks up 7-0.

The Huskies used up the remainder of the first quarter clock and came away with a touchdown of their own 21 seconds into the second quarter as Turner scampered 28-yards for a touchdown. Mar’tez Vrana passed to Elijah Jones for the two-point conversion.

Breckenridge moved the ball to the Huskie’s 31-yard line, but failed to convert a fourth down attempt.

The two teams exchanged fumbles on the next possessions before Vrana broke free for a 18-yard run. The two-point conversion failed and Hirschi led 14-7 with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Breckenridge responded with a nine play 70-yard drive that ened with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Pablo Ramirez with 1:05 left in the first half.

The extra point missed to the left and Breckenridge trailed 14-13, at halftime.

The Bucks’ first drive of the third quarter saw them move the ball 50 yards, including a 34-yard run by Warren Hardy on a fake punt. The drive ended following a missed field-goal from 30 yards out by Escobedo.

Hirschi melted 6:03 off of the clock and moved the ball to the Buckaroo 12-yard line before failing to convert a fourth down attempt.

A fumble ended the drive on the next Bucks possession.

Hirschi turned the turnover into 8 points following a 12-yard run by Turner with 9:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Breckenridge answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Tennison.

Hirschi took another four minutes off the game clock and scored on a 45-yard run by Turner. The conversion was good as Hirschi led 30-20 with 3:23 to play.

Breckenridge needed just four plays to score again as Franco connected again with Ramirez, this time on a 38-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 30-27 with 2:24 remaining.

The ensuing onside kick is where things went in a down hill spiral for the Bucks.

The Bucks were called for two -15 yard penalties and two 5-yard penalties that put the Huskies deep into Breckenridge territory at the 11-yard line.

Hirschi scored four plays later with an 11-yard run by Turner to go up 36-27.

The Bucks will host Paradise in the district opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Box Score-

Hirschi 0 14 0 22 –– 36

Breck 7 6 0 13 –– 27

First Quarter

B– Brady Tennison 8-yard run, (Jose Escobedo kick), 1:37

Second Quarter

H– Roman Turner 28-yard run, (Mar’tez Vrana pass to Jones), 11:19

H–Vrana 18-yard run (run failed), 3:43

B– Kevin Franco 21-yard pass to Pablo Ramirez, (Escobedo kick), 1:05

Fourth Quarter

H– Turner 12-yard run, (Turner run), 9:57

B– Tennison 1-yard run, (Escobedo kick), 7:49

H– Turner 45-yard run, (Vrana pass to Temple), 3:23

B– Franco 38-yard pass to Ramirez, (Escobedo kick), 2:24

H– Turner 11-yard run (run failed), 1:37

Hirshi Team Stats Bucks

24 First Downs 22

276 Rushing Yds 262

67 Passing Yds 90

4-9 Comp-Att 4-8-1

0 Fumbles Lost 4-1

Individual Stats

Passing: Kevin Franco, 4-8-90-2TD; Mar’tez Vrana, 4-9-67

Rushing: Breckenridge- Brady Tennison, 20-116-2TD, Terrance Roberson, 9-89; Hirschi: Roman Turner, 25-219, Daimarqua Foster 5-34, Mar’tez Vrana 8-43

Receiving: Pablo Ramirez, 2-59-2TD, Chucky Perez, 1-19, Terrance Roberson, 1-12

Records: Hirschi:4-1; Breck: 1-4