Johnny Bates Memorial winners announced

The annual Johnny Bates Memorial Golf Tournament was held Saturday at the Breckenridge Country Club. Results are as follows:

1st Flight

1. Gary Brown and Bobby Rust; 2. Steffan Moore and Rhone Parks; 3. Wade Toombs and Jim Thompson

2nd Flight

1. Joe Hernandez and Steve Lazano; 2. Cory Crenshaw and Ector Moreno; 3. Tommy Wolfe and Easton Wolfe

3rd Flight

1. Charlie Adams and Eddie Pierce; 2. Virgil Moore and Vince Moore; 3. Cory Crenshaw and Shelle Crenshaw

Proceeds from the event will be give to Breckenridge High School 2017 seniors in the form of scholarships.