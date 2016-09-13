Johnny Bates Memorial winners announced

Tue, 09/13/2016 - 5:38pm b.thurmond

The annual Johnny Bates Memorial Golf Tournament was held Saturday at the Breckenridge Country Club. Results are as follows:
1st Flight
1. Gary Brown and Bobby Rust; 2. Steffan Moore and Rhone Parks; 3. Wade Toombs and Jim Thompson

2nd Flight
1. Joe Hernandez and Steve Lazano; 2. Cory Crenshaw and Ector Moreno; 3. Tommy Wolfe and Easton Wolfe

3rd Flight
1. Charlie Adams and Eddie Pierce; 2. Virgil Moore and Vince Moore; 3. Cory Crenshaw and Shelle Crenshaw
Proceeds from the event will be give to Breckenridge High School 2017 seniors in the form of scholarships.

The Breckenridge American

BRECKENRIDGE OFFICE
 114 East Elm Street 
PO Box 871 
Breckenridge, Texas 76424
Phone: (254) 559-5412
 Fax: (254) 559-3491
 

 