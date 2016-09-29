Lady Bucks CC teams win Eastland meet

The Breckenridge Buckaroo and Lady Buckaroo cross country teams were in action Wednesday in Eastland, at the Lone Cedar Golf Course.

With just under a month away from the District 7-3A cross country meet, which will also be held at Lone Cedar Golf Course, the teams are beginning to hit their strides.

Wednesday’s meet gave the teams a chance to see what their competition is, with district foes Eastland, Tolar and Peaster were among those that competed in the girls’ division.

If the meet is a sign of things to come, then the Lady Buckaroos should be in good shape as they won first place at the meet with 38 points. Eastland was second with 45 points and Tolar was third with 61 points.

On the boys’ Millsap, Tolar and Peaster also were among the district competitors.

The Bucks finished third at the meet with 72 points. Millsap won the varsity boys’ division with 26 points and Tolar was second with 53 points.

The meet results are as follows.

Varsity Girls Team Standings

1. Breckenridge, 38; 2. Eastland, 45; 3. Tolar, 61; 4. Peaster, 99; 5. Blanket, 133

Individual Results

2. Mawnika Wright, 13:51.3; 6. Kaitlyn Bode, 14:26.3; 8. Aalyiah Lawson, 14:30.8; 10. Hailey Robertson, 14:44.8; 12. Samantha Palacios, 15:00.4; 13. Tori Karl, 15:07.7; 14. Mariah Baladez, 15:08.8; 17. Anna Reaugh, 15:26.8; 24. Keyana Mendez, 15:58.8

JV Girls Team Standings

1. Breckenridge, 22; 2. Eastland, 38; 3. Blanket, 64;

Individual Results

2. Yvette Galan, 15:46.4; 3. Hailey Robertson, 15:55.3; 4. Chelly Alvarado, 16:06.1; 5. Kayla Duran, 16:20.8; 9. Cecilia Hernandez, 17:07.9; 25. Maggie Bates, 23:23.5

Varsity Boys Team Standings

1. Millsap, 26; 2. Tolar, 53; 3. Breckenridge, 72; 4. Peaster, 77

Individual Results

3. Adam Hunt, 22:00.9; 16. Ricky Reyes, 24:34.2; 17. Cristian Duron, 24:58.8; 18. Lane McNett, 25:01.3; 23. Moises Ruiz, 25:48.6; 24. Anthony Pichler, 26:02.2; 26. Luis Medina, 27:02.1; 29. Laston Roberts, 27:57.8; 30. Saul Gonzales

JV Boys Team Standings

1. Tolar, 16; 2. Breckenridge, 43

Individual Results

7. Steve Pasallis, 26:34.9; 9. Gilberto Carillo, 26:37; 11. Zeke Hernandez, 28:01.3; 14. Auston Roberts, 29:45.1; 16. Isaac Hernandez

The BHS cross country teams will compete at Brock on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

