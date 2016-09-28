Lady Bucks dominate Bangs in straight sets

The Breckenridge Lady Buckaroos improved to 2-0 in District 6-3A play with a three game sweep over the Bangs Lady Dragons, 25-6, 25-8, 25-13, Tuesday evening, in Bangs.

Breckenridge quickly put out the fire in the Lady Dragons in the first set with a dominating start to the first set.

The Lady Bucks had a 6-0 lead to start the game, backed by two aces from Alexus Roberson and a kill and a block from Kaitlyn Ellis.

With the score 7-3, Breckenridge went on a 7-0 run and built an 11 point lead at 14-3.

The run was led by a pair of aces from Lauren Satterwhite, a block by Caylie Mayo and Ellis and a block by Makenna Moser.

The strong offensive performance did not stop there for the Lady Bucks, who went on to outscore Bangs 11-3 in the first set.

The second set was much of the same for the Lady Bucks.

With a slim 3-2 lead, Breckenridge extended the lead to 15-2 following a 12-0 run.

Ellis led the Lady Bucks during the run with two kills and a block, while McKenly Roberts had two aces.

Breckenridge increased the lead even more with six straight points to lead 21-3.

The Lady Bucks went on to win the second set 25-8.

The third set was relatively closer in the beginning stages of the set with Breckenridge leading 13-7.

From there the Lady Bucks went on a 7-0 run to lead 20-7.

Bangs put together three straight points courtesy of three errors by Breckenridge.

Breckenridge went on to outscore Bangs 5-3.

The Lady Bucks finished with 14 aces total, 26 kills, 7.5 blocks, 23 set assists and 20 digs.

Ellis led the team with 11 kills, six blocks and one dig, while Madison Stanley added five kills, one block and one dig.

Roberson finished with four aces, two kills and one dig. Ashlyn Shugart had four digs, Brooklyn Hill had one dig and Mayo tallied three aces, two kills, three set assists and two digs.

Kelli Wilcox recorded nine set assists and three digs, while Satterwhite had three aces, two kills and one dig. Mackenzie Harris had two digs.

Moser tallied three kills, two blocks and one dig. Maria Alvarado had one kill and one set assist, Maylie Arreola had one ace and two digs and Roberts finished with three aces, 10 set assists and one dig.

The Lady Bucks will host Comanche at 2 p.m. Saturday. Comanche defeated Dublin in five sets Tuesday.