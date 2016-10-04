Lady Bucks drop first district contest against Comanche in five sets

Losing a district volleyball game has not been the norm over the past several years for the Lady Buckaroos.

In 2014, the Lady Bucks swept each opponent and made a Region I tournament appearance.

In 2015, the Lady Bucks lost to Jim Ned in the final district game, but everything played out in the team’s favor as they already had the district championship sealed up.

But three games into this year’s district portion of the schedule, the Lady Bucks find themselves in an unfamiliar spot as they fell to the Comanche Maidens in five sets, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 13-15.

The loss drops the Lady Bucks to 2-1 in District 6-3A, while Comanche improved to 3-0 and is in the driver’s seat in the standings.

Lady Buckaroo head coach Jeana Yarbrough said the Lady Bucks played well enough to win, but noted the match was decided by errors.

“I thought we played too good to lose. Our passing was better, our serving was better, our offense was better than it has been,” Yarbrough said. “We had more miscommunication on defense than usual. But it just came down to errors. The errors we had came at the worst possible times.”

She said the pressure of being undefeated throughout district play has been lifted.

“I told the girls were have faced a lot of adversity this year. The fight for another district title will be no different,” Yarbrough said. “The girls know that every year we win, the target on our backs gets bigger and bigger.

“We hadn’t lost a district game in at least three years,” she said. “Now we have that loss, and a lot of pressure has been relieved and we’re ready to start the streak over again.”

Tuesday the Lady Bucks traveled to Eastland.

Eastland topped tradition rich Dublin Friday in five sets and was also 2-1 in district.

Saturday’s match against Comanche had all the makings for a great game from the start as both teams battled back and forth in the early stages of set one.

Breckenridge held a slim two point lead (19-17) late in the first set, but three straight points by Comanche tied the score at 20-20.

Breckenridge tied the score at 24-24, but the Maidens answered back with two straight points and won the first set 26-24.

The Lady Bucks led by as many as five points (11-6), before a 6-1 run tied the score at 12-12.

Trailing 15-13, Lauren Satterwhite recorded a kill that sparked a quick three point swing and resulted in the Lady Bucks taking the lead at 16-15.

Breckenridge finished the second set with a 9-2 run and won 25-17.

Kaitlyn Ellis and Makenna Moser had two kills each during the run.

The Lady Bucks led 7-3 at the start of the third set, but Comanche responded with a 5-0 run and took the lead at 8-7. The two teams exchanged the lead on two different occasions before Comanche went on another 5-0 run to lead 17-13.

Breckenridge got to within one point (18-17), however Comanche was able to go on and get the 25-23 set three win.

The fourth set was much of the same as the two teams battled back and forth, with neither team really having the edge.

The Lady Bucks led 20-19 late in the set and finished the set with a 5-1 scoring advantage backed by two straight kill by Ellis to win set four and force a decisive fifth set.

Breckenridge trailed by as many as four points (11-7) in the fifth set, but a pair of aces by Caylie Mayo and a kill from Alexus Roberson helped close the deficit to one point at 12-11.

That would be as close as the Lady Bucks would get as Comanche went on to win the fifth set 15-13.

Ellis finished with a team-high 22 kills and also had 11 digs, three blocks and one ace, while Mayo followed with eight kills, three aces, 19 set assists and two digs.

Madison Stanley finished with seven kills, two digs and one block; Satterwhite had seven kills, two aces, two set assists, nine digs and one block.

Makenna Moser had four kills, one ace, seven digs, one block and one set assists; Roberts had four aces, 17 set assist and three digs; Kelli Wilcox tallied six set assists and one dig; Ashlyn Shugart had one ace and five digs and Roberson had two kill and one dig.

District 6-3A Standings

Team: Record

1. Comanche 3-0

2.Breck 2-1

2. Eastland 2-1

3. Dublin 1-2

3. Early 1-2

4. Bangs 0-3

Friday Results:

Eastland def. Dublin

Saturday Results

Comanche def. Breck

Early def. Bangs

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Breck @ Eastland

Bangs @ Comanche

Early @ Dublin

Saturday, Oct. 8

Matches

Breck vs. Dublin

Comanche @ Early

Bangs @ Eastland