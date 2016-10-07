Lady Bucks drop second straight district game

Having an uncharacteristic loss to the Comanche Maidens a week ago, the Lady Buckaroos dropped their second straight District 6-3A game Tuesday evening in Eastland.

While in recent years, it has normally been the Lady Buckaroos who were sweeping opponents, it was the Lady Mavericks of Eastland were the victors in straight sets, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19.

As a sign of how competitive the district is in 2016, the Lady Bucks have not lost a set by more than six points in district play.

Head volleyball coach Jeana Yarbrough said they were disappointed in the outcome of the game.

“Myself and the girls were upset with the outcome of the Eastland game, Yarbrough said. “I felt like maybe we came out a little flat and got down early. I was proud of the girls, at least in the first two sets, of fighting back and battling back from several points down and then dominating the match at times.

“We would have good things happen and then uncharacteristically miss serves at crucial times or have net violations,” Yarbrough said. “That kind of takes the wind out of your sails and volleyball is such a game of momentum that it is hard to get that back. I thought the girls were fighting to get the momentum on our side and keep it there. It’s one of the toughest games we have seen all year as far as battling the momentum.”

Trailing 8-3 early in the first set Tuesday in Eastland, the Lady Bucks rallied to tie the game at 10-10.

Eastland scored four straight points (three from Breckenridge errors) to regain the lead at 14-10.

From there, the Lady Bucks were forced to play catch up and eventually tied the score at 20-20.

The first set was tied on three different occasions before the Lady Bucks took the lead at 25-24 following a kill by Kaitlyn Ellis.

Eastland came back to score three straight points and claim the first set win at 27-25.

The story line of the second set was a big 13-4 lead that Eastland built at the start of the set.

Breckenridge trailed by just one point (5-4) before the Lady Mavericks answered with a 9-0 run that was made up of three earned points off of kills by Eastland. The other six points came from Breckenridge errors.

Makenna Moser put an end to the run with a kill to put the score at 13-5.

Breckenridge closed the gap to 17-15 backed by four errors by Eastland and a kill by Madison Stanley.

Trailing 22-17, the Lady Bucks battled back to get to within one point (24-23) thanks to three kills by Ellis.

A net violation call on Breckenridge was the set point in the second set as Eastland won 25-23.

The Lady Bucks led 9-8 in the third set, but five uncharacteristic errors led to a 6-0 run by Eastland and a 14-9 lead as well.

The Lady Bucks closed the gap to three points (19-16) thanks to a pair of kills from Ellis and an ace from McKennly Roberts.

That would be as close as Breckenridge would get as the Lady Mavs scored five of their next six points off of Breckenridge errors to win the third set 25-19.

Tuesday’s loss dropped the Lady Bucks to 2-2 in district, while Eastland improved to 3-1.

Elllis was once again the top performer for the Lady Bucks with 12 kills, two blocks and five digs.

Alexus Roberson finished with two kills, two blocks and three digs, while Ashlyn Shugart had six digs.

Brooklyn Hill recorded two digs; Caylie Mayo had three kills, eight set assists and six digs; Kelli Wilcox had six set assists and Lauren Satterwhite had one ace, one kill, one set assist and three digs.

Stanley tallied seven kills and two digs, while Moser had four kills, three blocks and two digs. Maria Alvarado had one kill and one set assist and Roberts totaled one ace, eight set assists and three digs.

The Lady Bucks host Dublin today, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.