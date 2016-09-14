Lady Bucks fall to Brownwoood

The Breckenridge Lady Buckaroos lost their non-district match against the Class 4A Brownwood Lady Lions in straight sets, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23.

Even though the Lady Bucks were not victorious, the hard work and dedication put forth in practice each day is becoming more and more evident for the team.

After trailing 4-0 in the first set, Breckenridge rallied back to tie the score at 11-11 following a kill by Kaitlyn Ellis. Breckenridge took the lead at 13-12 after an ace by Lauren Satterwhite broke a 12-12 tie.

The Lady Bucks led by two points (15-13) before Brownwood came back to tie the score at 15-15 following a pair of errors by the Lady Bucks.

Breckenridge briefly led again at 16-15 before Brownwood answered with a 9-1 run en route to a 24-17 lead.

The Lady Bucks scored three more points in the first set, including a point from a kill by Satterwhite, but fell 25-20.

The second set was more of the same type of battle between the two teams as the score was tied at 6-6 early in the set.

Brownwood build a slim advantage at 10-6, but a kill from Maria Alvarado put an end to the run and sparked a 4-0 run by the Lady Bucks, who tied the score at 10-10.

With the score 12-11 in favor of Brownwood, the Lady Lions went on a 10-2 run and had a 9 point lead at 22-13.

Breckenridge rallied back to make the score 24-16 and a kill by Makenna Moser sparked a 5-0 run by the Lady Bucks with the second set at set point.

Brownwood was forced to call a time-out and answered with the point needed to win the second set at 25-21.

The Lady Lions jumped out to a 8-3 lead early in the third set, but the Lady Bucks did not panic and answered with a 7-0 run that put them in the lead at 10-8.

An ace by Ellis and a block by Moser highlighted the run for the Lady Bucks.

Brownwood cashed in on four errors by the Lady Bucks to regained the lead at 12-10. Breckenridge would answer with two straight points and tie the score at 12-12.

The two teams went back-and-forth for the next seven points with neither team gaining a big lead.

With Breckenridge leading 19-18, Brownwood scored three points to regain the lead at 21-19.

Breckenridge came to within a point (24-23) following another kill by Ellis, but a quick tip over the net by Brownwood was the match winning point.

Ellis had a team-high 10 kills, and one ace to lead the Lady Buckaroos’ offensive performance. She also had two blocks and five digs.

Satterwhite had two aces, two kills, one block, one set assist and three digs, while Madison Stanley had three kills, two blocks and one set. Caylie Mayo recorded one ace, two kills, three set assists and five digs.

Moser had one ace, five kills, one block and one dig, while McKenly Roberts had five set assists and five digs.

Kelli Wilcox tallied six set assists and one dig. Alexus Roberson had one set assist and one dig and Aylin Saucedo had two digs.

Brooklyn Hill, Maylie Arreola and Ashlyn Shugart each had one dig.

The Lady Bucks will play Archer City at noon, Saturday, September 17, in Archer City.