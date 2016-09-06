Lady Bucks place fourth at Boyd CC meet

The Breckenridge Buckaroo and Lady Buckaroo cross country teams began their season Saturday at the Boyd Invitational in Boyd.

The Lady Buckaroo varsity squad placed fourth overall with 148 points, six points from third place finisher Whitesboro. Paradise was the second place team with 79 points and Holliday won the varsity girl’s division with 64 points.

The Buckaroos finished in 14th place overall with 365 points. Valley View won the varsity boy’s division with 70 points.

The following are the results from the meet.

Varsity Girls Team Standings

1. Holliday, 64; 2. Paradise, 79; 3. Whitesboro, 142; 4. Breckenridge, 148; 5. Valley View, 185; 6. Lindsay, 226; 7. Founders Classical, 228; 8. Henrietta, 242; 9. Southwest Christian, 242; 10. Springtown, 245

Individual Results

20. Mawnika Wright, 14:09.52; 22. Kaitlyn Bode, 14:13.80; 33. Mariah Baladez, 14:25.16; 41. Aaliyah Lawson, 14:40.16; 43. Hailey Robertson, 14:42.43; 59. Anna Reaugh, 15:12.21; 70. Keyena Mendez, 15:40.02; 81. Tori Karl, 16:22.34

JV Team Standings

1. Founders Classical, 50; 2. Southwest Christian, 59; 3. Paradise, 82; 4. Breckenridge, 87; 5. Wichita Christian, 139; 6. Christian Life Prep, 149; 7. Springtown, 150; 8. Benbrook, 171

Individual Results

15. Kayla Duran, 16:16.19; 17. Chelly Alvarado, 16:33.95; 22. Angelina Gutierrez, 16:51.23; 25. Cecilia Hernandez, 16:56.50; 40. Yessica SanLucas, 17:58.80; 45. Kally Atchison, 18:15.74; 55. Leslie Munoz-Resendiz, 19:35.31; 63. Kasandra Sparks, 22:32.38; 66. Maggie Bates, 23:49.35; 68. Danica Van Meter, 26:03.57

Varsity Boys Team Standings (Top 10)

1. Valley View, 70; 2. Holliday, 71; 3. Whitesboro, 84; 4. Bethesda Christian, 95; 5. Boyd, 102; 6. Founders Classical, 108; 7. Covenant Christian, 200; 8. Paradise, 228; 9. Nocona, 256; 10. Alvord, 281

Individual Results

56. Adam Hunt, 20:35.42; 65. Lane McNett, 21:12.34; 81. Moises Ruiz, 21:57.11; 100. Anthony Pichler, 23:12.16; 101. Luis Medina, 23:17.20; 113. Saul Gonzales, 24:15.34; 117. Laston Roberts, 24:36.84; 122. Ricardo Reyes, 25:26.02

JV Team Standings

1. Valley View, 33; 2. Springtown, 84; 3. Founders Classical, 87; 4. Boyd, 90; 5. Callisburg, 109; 6. Covenant Christian, 110; 7. Breckenridge, 158; 8. Christian Life Prep, 214

Individual Results

32. Isaac Hernandez, 24:44.27; 33. Steve Pasillas, 24:46.27; 35. Zeke Hernandez, 25:07.71; 48. Giliberto Carilo, 26:27.48; 49. Auston Roberts, 27:07.38.

