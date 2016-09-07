Lady Bucks shut down by Sweetwater

The Breckenridge Lady Buckaroo volleyball team hosted Sweetwater Tuesday evening at the BISD Athletic and Fine Arts Facility.

The Lady Bucks, who have not won a home game since the beginning of the season and are on a losing skid dating back to the Lu Allen Memorial Tournament in Graham, were hoping to pick up a big win over Class 4A Sweetwater and snap the losing streak.

Those hopes have been put on hold as Breckenridge was defeated by Sweetwater in straight sets,25-18, 25-19, 25-12.

The Lady Bucks trailed 7-2 in the first set, but was able to overcome the majority of that deficit and cut the lead down to 12-9 thanks to a pair of Madison Stanley kills and an error by Sweetwater.

Breckenridge was one point (14-13) away from tying the score following a tip by Calie Mayo. Sweetwater answered with a 7-1 run that made the score 21-14.The Lady Bucks added four more points in the set, but ultimately fell 25-18.

The Lady Bucks came out firing in the second set en route to a 9-2 lead. Sweetwater rallied back to score five straight points and cut the Breckenridge lead to 9-7.

Kailtyn Ellis put an end to the Sweetwater run with a kill and Makenna Moser added a kill as well to push the lead to four points at 11-7.

With Breckenridge leading 12-8, Sweetwater reeled off five straight points to tie the score at 13-13. The two teams went back-and-forth until the Lady Bucks scored two straight points with a block from Lauren Satterwhite and Stanley and a block from Mayo and Ellis.

From there, it was all Sweetwater as the Lady Mustangs went on a 8-0 run to lead 23-17.

Breckenridge added two more points in the set, but Sweetwater was able to win 25-19.

The third set was close in the beginning as the Lady Bucks battled back from a 7-2 deficit to get to within two points at 8-6.

Sweetwater however responded 9-2 run to lead 17-8. The run was ended when a Sweetwater player’s kill attempt was ruled out.

The Lady Mustangs stretched the lead to 21-9 with four straight points.

Breckenridge ended the set and the match by scoring three more points.

Stanley led the Breckenridge offensive effort with seven kills. She also had one block. Mayo tallied five kills, two set assists and two digs, while Ellis had three kills, four blocks and six digs. Moser had one kill and three digs. Maria Alvarado had one kill and two digs.

McKenly Roberts totaled 10 set assists and four digs, while Kelli Wilcox had four set assists and one dig and Satterwhite had one block and two digs. Ashlyn Shugart had five digs, Maylie Arreola had three digs and Alexus Roberson had one kill.

The Lady Bucks will play Snyder at noon, Saturday, Sept. 10 in Snyder. Breckenridge will host Brownwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 before beginning a four game road trip with stops in Archer City, Tolar, Early and Bangs.