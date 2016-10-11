Lady Bucks snap district losing skid, defeat Dublin

Any time you combine two tradition rich school with a great deal of history, you are in for a treat that features a wrath of talent.

The Breckenridge Lady Buckaroos and Dublin Lady Lions have a long history of bringing their “A’ game when they meet.

The two schools met last year in the Class 3A post season and were former district opponents in 2012-2013 prior to the UIL’s realignment in 2014.

Saturday’s District 6-3A showdown at the BISD Athletic and Fine Arts Facility was no different as the two teams needed five sets before ultimately Breckenridge took the 16-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-15, 15-10 win, and snapped a two-game losing skid.

The win put the Lady Bucks in sole possession of third place in the district. Comanche (5-0) and Eastland (4-1) remain at the top of the district standings with Dublin one game behind Breckenridge in fourth place at 2-3.

Early and Bangs are the final remaining teams in the standings.

“We told the girls that there is a lot of difference in being 3-2 and 2-3. We knew that this game would be huge for us,” Lady Buckaroo head coach Jeana Yarbrough said. “We didn’t intend to give up two sets early, but when it comes down to it and you are down two sets, in game four you got to pull it out.

“We made some changes with our personnel and substitutions that just helped swing the momentum,” Yarbrough said. “We went a head an played those changes into set five and it worked for today. We will look at it and see if we want to continue with it.”

Being as familiar as what the Lady Bucks are, Yarbrough said they knew it would be a tough match.

“My first year here, Dublin was in our district and we battled them and were the top two teams in district,” Yarbrough said. “Then, the next two years, they weren’t in our district, but we still played them in the pre-district schedule and still it was like a battle royale. It was quite a grudge match. It’s always a big deal to beat Dublin and they always want to beat us. They dug up a lot of stuff against us, but we are pleased to get the win against them.”

In the first set, the Lady Bucks, who just tied the score 14-14 after a block, saw Dublin go on a 5-0 run. Four of the five points were courtesy of errors by the Lady Bucks.

Breckenridge was outscored 6-2 in the final stages of the opening set.

The second set was more favorable to the Lady Bucks who took a 12-11 deficit and turned it into a 21-12 lead, backed by two kills by Kaitlyn Ellis and three aces by Ashlyn Shugart.

Dublin closed the gap to 24-20, but Breckenridge was able to hang on for the win.

The third set did not go as planned for the Lady Bucks, who fell behind 8-0 in the set.

The closest the Lady Bucks would get was 15-9 as the Lady Lions pulled away for the 25-14 win.

Needing a fourth set win, the dominance by the Lady Bucks came to lift as Breckenridge led 18-10 in the set following a 12-1 run.

From there, the Lady Bucks cruised to a 25-15 win.

The fifth set was also dominated by the Lady Bucks, who opened the set with an 8-3 run.

Dublin closed the gap to 13-10, but a service error by Dublin and a kill by Maria Alvarado would seal the victory for the Lady Bucks.

Ellis recored a team-high 18 kills and also had nine digs, three blocks and one ace.

Madison Stanley had five kills and five blocks, while Lauren Satterwhite had five kills, three aces, three blocks and 10 digs.

Shugart finished with five digs and three aces and Makenna Moser had four kills, three blocks, two aces and eight digs.

District 6-3A Standings

Team: Record

1. Comanche 5-0

2. Eastland 4-1

3.Breck 3-2

4. Dublin 2-3

5. Early 1-4

6. Bangs 0-5

Saturday’s Results

Breck def. Dublin

Comanche def. Early

Eastland def. Bangs

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Breck vs. Early

Eastland @ Comanche

Dublin @ Bangs

Saturday, Oct. 15

Matches

Breck vs. Bangs

Eastland @ Early

Comanche @ Dublin