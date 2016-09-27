Lady Bucks snap losing skid

The Breckenridge Lady Buckaroos began district play with an exciting five set win over the Early Lady Longhorns, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7, Saturday in Early.

The win snaps a winless streak that dated back to Aug. 25, when the Lady Buckaroos competed in the Lu Allen Tournament in Graham.

Head coach Jeana Yarbrough said a tough non-district schedule helped prepare the Lady Bucks for the district race.

“I have thought all along that our pre-district schedule would payoff. All along that has been our goal is to have a strong non-district schedule and be ready for district,” Yarbrough said. “I think when we started off in the first set and didn’t come out as well as we can that maybe the girls got a little worried because it has been a while since we have gotten a win.

“After the first set was over, I talked to them and I felt like we came on strong in the next two sets,” Yarbrough said. “We had a little bit of a set back and had a lot of service errors in the fourth set. I really thought we would win it in straight sets once we got going. When we didn’t do that (in set four), by that point the girls were just determined to win set five. They handled set five pretty easily.”

Yarbrough said with the losing streak snapped, that it should create more confidence with the team.

“We snapped that losing streak and got our first win in district,” Yarbrough said. “Hopefully, we are right on schedule and on track to go do what we want and that’s win district.”

The first set saw Early jump out to a 8-4 lead early on in the set. A kill from Alexus Roberson helped cut into the lead, but Breckenridge still trailed 9-7.

Breckenridge came back to tie the score at 12-12, but a 4-0 run put the Lady Longhorns up 16-12.

The Lady Bucks never could recover as they scored four points, while Early added nine points and won the first set 25-16.

Backed by two kills from Lauren Satterwhite and a kill from Caylie Mayo, Breckenridge jumped ahead in the second set 6-1.

Early closed the gap to two points (8-6) before two kills by Makenna Moser and a kill from Roberson led to a 4-0 run and a 12-6 lead for the Lady Bucks.

Both teams added four points each as Breckenridge led 16-10 before a kill from Madison Stanley helped spark another 5-0 run by the Lady Bucks. Roberson had back-to-back aces during the run.

From there, the Lady Bucks cruised to a 25-13 set two victory.

The Lady Bucks struggled in the early stages of the third set and found themselves in a 14-9 hole. The deficit was quickly erased as Ellis had four kills in a row to help tie the score at 14-14.

Breckenridge went on a run of 7-2 and led 22-17, however Early batted back to get to within three points at 23-20. Breckenridge scored the set’s final three points to win 25-20.

Early led 9-6 early in the fourth set, but a back-to-back kills from the Lady Bucks (one by Moser and one by Stanley) helped put the Lady Bucks up 10-9.

The Lady Longhorns battled back to tie the set at 11-11 and then regained the lead at 19-12 following a 9-1 run.

Trailing 22-17, Breckenridge rallied back to tie the score at 23-23, but Early scored the set’s final two points and forced a deciding set 5.

The fifth set was dominated by the Lady Bucks.

Leading 7-5, Breckenridge scored four straight points led by a kill from Satterwhite to lead 11-5. The Lady Bucks ended the match with three straight kills, all from Ellis.

Breckenridge recorded 44 kills in the match, backed by Kaitlyn Ellis or accounted for 21 kills.

Ellis also had a team-high 14 digs in the match for a double-double.

“Kaitlyn really stepped up and played all the way around,” Yarbrough said. “We have kind of been waiting for that to happen and she really took the team on her shoulders and had a good game. We are excited to see what she has for us in district. It’s hard for her to shine when we have played some of the teams that we have played because they kind of shut her down. But she came through for us on Saturday and did well.”

Roberson and Madison Stanley had seven and six kills respectively, while Satterwhite had five kills.

Mayo, Ashlyn Shugart and McKenly Roberts each had five digs.

The Lady Bucks continue District 6-3A action tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Bangs.