Texas Tech, TAMU football games to air on Lake Country Radio

An exciting new feature will be coming back to the airwaves this fall.

Lake Country Radio announced Thursday that it will be airing Texas Tech Red Raider football on KLXK-93.5 FM throughout the 2016 season.

“We’re excited to bring this programming to the Lake Country,” said Lake Country Radio Operations Manager Greg Tiller. “There’s been a hole in this kind of feature for some time.”

“We believe it will give fans who cannot make it to the games a chance to follow their respective teams’ progress and keep track of all the inside news that may be happening,” he said.

If you are a fan and can’t make it to the game, listen to it live as play-by-play announcer Brian Jensen of the Red Raider Sports Network powered by LearField Sports gives you all the exciting action.

John Harris, who serves as a color analyst joins Jensen in the booth. Chris Level serves as a sideline reporter.

The Cliff Kingsbury show will air two hours before game time. Pregame will start one hour before each game.

The first game of the 2016 Texas Tech football season will be at 7p.m. against Stephen F. Austin at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

KWKQ 94.7 in Graham will broadcast the Texas A&M football games as well.

Dave South brings you all the exciting action from Aggieland. The Kevin Sumlin show airs two hours before each game and the pre-game show will start one hour before the scheduled kick-off time.

Texas A&M opens the 2016 season against UCLA at 2:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station.