Commissioners approve fireworks sales during Memorial Day holiday

Stephens County Commissioners voted on Monday to allow the sale of fireworks in Stephens County during the Memorial Day holiday.

Under a new state law, county commissioners can authorize the sale of fireworks for three new periods: Feb. 22 to March 2 for Texas Independence Day, April 16-21 for San Jacinto Day, and May 25-30 for Memorial Day. In the past, fireworks sales have only been allowed for Independence Day and New Year’s.

Under the new law, commissioners courts can decide to allow the sale or restrict the sale of fireworks during certain times of the year and restrict the sale of fireworks if drought conditions are present.

Also under the new law, the Texas Forest Service is required to make its services available each day during the Memorial Day holiday to help the counties determine if drought conditions exist.

The sale of fireworks will be allowed from Wednesday, May 25, through midnight Monday, May 30. But, the decision can be canceled at any time if the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions exist in the county.

Fireworks can be discharged in unincorporated areas of the county but cannot be discharged on Stephens County-owned property, county roads or on county rights-of-way. Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Breckenridge.

Commissioners also voted to lift the county-wide burn ban with the restriction that anyone who wants to burn brush must contact the Breckenridge Fire Department before burning.