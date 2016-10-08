Moores named Co-Citizens of the Year at Chamber Banquet

Husband and wife Elaine and Virgil Moore, III, were named co-winners of this year’s Citizen of the Year Award, which was presented during the annual Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center Thursday night.

The Citizen of the Year Award is given annually to someone who continually gives back to the community in various ways and in numerous capacities. Kelsey Davis and his grandfather David Sullivan, last-year’s winner, presented the award to the Moores.

“Ideally, the committee will find a candidate who has participated in all facets of the community,” Davis said. “And this year, the committee has struck gold. This year, we actually have Co-Citizens of the Year, two people who have worked together to make our community a better place for the past 40 years, two people who just happen to be married to each other.”

Davis said that between the two, the Moores have achieved an amazing list of accomplishments from their work serving the community. They have served on various civic boards, such as the planning and zoning, the board of adjustments, the Breckenridge Fine Arts and Library boards and the Child Welfare Board. They have been involved with community organizations, such as Friends of Historic Breckenridge, the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce. They’ve also volunteered with the BISD Mentoring program, assisted with Dr. Goodall’s House and coached youth soccer and Little League.

Davis said their strong faith is demonstrated by their dedication to their church, participating on its boards, teaching Sunday school classes and even singing in the choir.

“We both do truly love Breckenridge, and we try to do everything we can.” Virgil said. “We’re very honored to receive this,”

Other award winners honored Thursday night include retired Breckenridge High School Ag Teacher Mike Fields as Ag Citizen of the Year. He graduated from BHS in 1961, studied agriculture at Tarleton State College and Texas Tech University, graduating from TTU with a degree in Ag Education in 1966.

In addition to teaching at BHS, he also worked for John White, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas. In 1969 Fields was named head of the Lubbock office of the Texas Agriculture Products program and later transferred to Dallas to oversee this same program.

He moved back to Breckenridge in 1979 and began teaching Vocational Agriculture. While teaching Ag, he helped to build the then-new Stephens County Agriculture Building, spending much of his free time welding, building pens and working on getting the facilities in place and ready for future livestock shows. He wanted the students to show their animals on artificial grass and worked to get the grass for the building.

Business of the Year was awarded to R. E. Dye Manufacturing Corporation, a family-owned business that has operated in Breckenridge for 97 years. The business was started in 1919 by R. E. “Eddie” Dye.

“Through the years, the owners and employees of this business have consistently produced products that have brought millions of dollars each year from outside the region into the local economy providing income for hundreds of families,” said Chad Ezell, who presented the award to the company’s president Coby Dye.

Ezell said the business first opened as automotive and oil field equipment repair shop just east of the court house. It continued to serve the automotive machining and welding community needs until World War II. The defense requirements at the time required a shift to military production, which continues today, utilizing state-of-the-art technology.

Dye’s nephew, Jimmy Dye, purchased the company in 1993 and continues to run the business today with his sons Coby and Steve.

The recipient of the 2016 Beautify Breckenridge Award was Bertie and Olif and the Serenity Spa in downtown Breckenridge, owned by Helen “Dude” Ezell. They received the award for rehabilitating a structure on West Walker Street on the verge of condemnation and turning it into a multi-faceted retail store and spa.

“A once sad and ailing structure is once again vibrant and filled with goods and services that are out of the ordinary and have a degree of sophistication that one would more expect to see in Plano or West Seventh Street in Fort Worth,” Les Strickland said when presenting the award to Ezell.