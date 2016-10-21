Comanche ends Lady Bucks hope for District Champs

After a five-game battle Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Comanche Maidens came out on top in their match with the Breckenridge Lady Bucks. At times the lead was 3 to 4 points on either side, but mostly 1 to 2 point differences kept both teams on the edge of victory and defeat.

However, the two sets the Lady Bucks won were by 7 to 11 points. Set 1: 27-25 (Comanche), Set 2: 18-25 (Breckenridge), Set 3: 25-17 (Comanche), Set 4: 14-25 (Breckenridge), Set 5: 16-14 (Comanche)

Set one was a close battle with neither team able to secure a substantial lead. The Maidens scored three, then the Lady Bucks answer with four. Set point was called seven times until Comanche finished for the win.

When the Lady Bucks stepped on the court for game two, they dominated. They held a lead of at least 10 points, and a few times they led by as much as 14. Pulling out the win in set two was an overall team effort, but Kaitlyn Ellis and Madison Stanley led their team at the net putting up big hits and big blocks.

In game three, the Maidens battled back. Trailing the Bucks by 1 to 2 points until midway through the set when they began to pull ahead. Makenna Moser had some big kills for the Bucks. Caylie Mayo had several points off of just smart ball handling and reading Comanche’s defense effectively.

Again Breckenridge answered back, securing a lead early in game four and taking every advantage to increase that lead, winning by an 11-point margin. Ellis and Maria Alvarado put up a big block at the net, and Ellis and Stanley stepped up having big kills at crucial moments.

In game five the Lady Bucks had the lead 14-11, game point. Due to errors, the Maidens came back and scored 5 straight points and secured the win.

After the game, head coach Jeana Yarbrough said,” we just gave up mistakes at horrible times, very crucial times in the game is when we made mistakes. You can’t play a good team like this and do that.”

Ellis came in on top of the lead scorers with 23 kills, three aces and two blocks; Stanley registered 12 kills; and Lauren Satterwhite had 7. Moser also had four kills, Mayo had three and Alexus Roberson #18 had two. Setter, Mayo led her team with 35 assists. On the other hand, as a team the Lady Bucks had 27 hitting errors and five service errors.

The Lady Bucks will face off with the Eastland Lady Mavericks, Oct. 22, 2:00pm here in Breckenridge. Coach Yarbrough said, ” We will be looking to battle back and see if we can clinch second place.”