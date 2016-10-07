Lady Bucks cross country team places second at Brock

The Lady Buckaroo cross country team continues to make its presence known at each meet they attend.

Wednesday, the BHS cross country teams competed in Brock, where the Lady Bucks came away with a second place finish in the team standings behind district opponent Brock.

Although it wasn’t a first place win, head cross country coach Kim Dieterich said she still saw several positives from the meet, including beating larger schools that have placed higher than Breckenridge at multiple meets this year.

“We were excited to get to run at Brock because we had ran against all of our district opponents except Brock and Cisco,” Dieterich said. “Stephenville has been to almost every meet that we have been to and are a larger school than we are. They have kids that specialize in cross country, and we placed higher than they did.

“They have been running really good and have been beating us by one place each meet. If we fourth, they were third or if we were third, they were second,” she said.

Dieterich said the team ran much closer than in recent meets, which helped contribute to the second place finish.

“The girls ran better on Wednesday and closer together,” she said. “We still have one little gap to fix, but we have two weeks to do it before district.

Not only did the Lady Bucks place ahead of Stephenville, but they also placed higher than Graham, Abilene Wylie and Springtown, all of which are Class 4A schools.

“It was a huge improvement from the meet we had last year,” Dieterich said. “Our goal going to Brock was not to just show up, but to actually go and compete since Brock is in our district. They did run much better.”

The Bucks placed eighth overall, but Dieterich said they still working to fix some gaps within runners.

“We are still struggling a little bit with the boys and have some gaps that we need to fix,” Dieterich said. “The boys did make a better showing against Millsap and Tolar (both district opponents) than what they did at the Eastland meet, but we still have two pretty good size gaps that we got to get worked out.

“We are really pushing the boys, since we are limited on workout time,” she said. “We are kind of putting in some extra time and some extra mileage with them to help get those gaps fixed in order to hopefully give everyone a chance to be at the regional meet and possibly the state meet.”

The results for the meet are as follows.

Girls Varsity Team Standings

1. Brock, 24; 2. Breckenridge, 83; 3. Graham, 103; 4. Stephenville, 105; 5. Abilene Wylie, 128; 6. Springtown, 152; 7. Eastland, 156; 8. Tolar, 175

Individual Results

7. Mawnika Wright, 13:42; 15. Kaitlyn Bode, 14:22.7; 21. Aaliyah Lawson, 14:50.7; 23. Samantha Palacios, 14:53.8; 26. Hailey Robertson, 14:55.1; 31. Tori Karl, 15:01.1; 35. Mariah Baladez, 15:07.3; 38. Keyena Mendez, 15:25.3; 42. Anna Reaugh, 15:37.3

JV Girls Team Standings

(2A and under/ all JV teams)1. De Leon, 24; 2. Poolville, 98; 3. Brock, 120; 4. Stephenville, 129; 5. Springtown, 130; 6. Santo, 134; 7. Lipan, 138; 8. Breckenridge, 178; 9. Eastland, 225; 10. Dallas Triple A Academy, 282

Individual Results

31. Yvette Galon, 15:59.1; 47. Cecilia Hernandez, 16:51.5; 57. Chelly Alvarado, 17:06.1; 60. Hailey Robertson, 17:08; 63. Kayla Duran, 17:14.4; 117. Maggie Bates, 23:31

Varsity Boys Team Standings (Top 10)

1. Stephenville, 49; 2. Brock, 55; 3. Graham, 88; 4. Millsap, 88; 5. Abilene Wylie, 162; 6. Springtown, 163; 7. Tolar, 167; 8. Breckenridge, 170; 9. Palmer, 182; 10. Trinity Christian, 256.

Individual Results

14. Adam Hunt, 18:39.3; 34. Cristian Duron, 20:24.1; 38. Moises Ruiz, 20:28.8; 50. Lane McNett, 21:18.9; 52. Ricardo Reyes, 21:32.2; 60. Anthony Pichler, 22:26.5; 71. Laston Roberts, 25:20.1; 72. Saul Gonzales, 25:23.2; 74. Luis Medina, 25:30.2

JV Boys Team Standings

(2A and under/ all JV teams) 1. Graford, 22; 2. De Leon, 62; 3. Lipan, 84; 4. Springtown, 113; 5. Poolville, 117; 6. Lingleville, 139; 7. Abilene Wylie, 211; 8. Brock, 215; 9. Stephenville, 215

Individual Results

73. Gilberto Carillo, 23:35.5; 77. Zeke Hernandez, 23:53.4; 108. Isaac Hernandez, 25:57.4; 117. Auston Roberts, 26:39.3

