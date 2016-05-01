United Supermarkets to begin remodel of Cashsavers

The Breckenridge Cashsaver grocery on West Walker will close on at 9 p.m. on Sunday, and renovations will begin to convert it into a United Supermarket.

According to a statement from United Supermarkets on Thursday, the Lawrence Bros. location in Breckenridge will be closed for three days, beginning Monday, May 2, to complete the conversion and remodel of the store, as a result of the recent acquisition. The store will reopen on Thursday, May 5, as a United Supermarkets following extensive changes, including a robust refresh of many store departments.

The United Family and Lawrence Bros. Company announced in March the agreement for United Supermarkets to purchase seven West Texas and New Mexico Lawrence Bros. locations. All transitions are scheduled to be complete by early summer.

In an interview with the Breckenridge American in March, Robert Taylor, president of United Supermarkets based in Lubbock, said the remodeled store will be United Supermarket and they will put a focus on fresh items.