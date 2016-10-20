News Stories
The City Breckenridge has issued a water boil notice in effect for at least the next 48 hours.
By Tony Pilkington
The County-wide burn ban is back on. On Tuesday county commissioners voted to reinstate the burn ban in Stephens County during the regular meeting.
Editor's Picks
Sports
Christmas came early for the Ponder Lions Friday night in Buckaroo Stadium as six gift-wrapped turnovers contributed to a 13-0 demise for the Breckenridge Buckaroos in District 4-3A play.
After a five-game battle Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Comanche Maidens came out on top in their match with the Breckenridge Lady Bucks.
Any time you combine two tradition rich school with a great deal of history, you are in for a treat that features a wrath of talent.
Obituaries
Susan Dale Ridley, of Weatherford died Friday, Dec. 23, at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.
Iva May Harris Thornton, was born June 20, 1922, in Kingston, Oklahoma, to parents Alton and Iva May Harris. She had two sisters and four brothers.
Ed Elmore, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 15, at his home. Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Merkel First Baptist Church with Pastors Coleman Philley and Jimmy Griffith officiating.
The Breckenridge American