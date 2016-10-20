News Stories

City of Breckenridge issues boil water notice

The City Breckenridge has issued a water boil notice in effect for at least the next 48 hours.

By Tony Pilkington

County-wide burn ban reinstated

The County-wide burn ban is back on. On Tuesday county commissioners voted to reinstate the burn ban in Stephens County during the regular meeting.

TxDOT crews pretreating roadways in anticipation of possible winter weather

As very cold air approaches Texas, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are pretreating many roadways throughout the nine-county

Sports

Bucks fall to Ponder in final home game

Christmas came early for the Ponder Lions Friday night in Buckaroo Stadium as six gift-wrapped turnovers contributed to a 13-0 demise for the Breckenridge Buckaroos in District 4-3A play.

Comanche ends Lady Bucks hope for District Champs

After a five-game battle Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Comanche Maidens came out on top in their match with the Breckenridge Lady Bucks.

Lady Bucks snap district losing skid, defeat Dublin

Any time you combine two tradition rich school with a great deal of history, you are in for a treat that features a wrath of talent.

Obituaries

Herman Perry

Herman Perry, age 86 of Breckenridge, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, at his residence. Graveside services with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.

Emmett L. Tiner

Emmett L. Tiner, 101 years of age passed away Dec. 22, at the Courtyards at River Park in Fort Worth, Texas.

Susan Dale Ridley

Susan Dale Ridley, of Weatherford died Friday, Dec. 23, at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.

